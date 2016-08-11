BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Resolves cash capital increase by 10 pct
* To increase share capital up to an amount of 4,930,722 euros ($5.49 million) through partial use of available authorised capital
* Issue price of new shares is 3.45 euros per share
* To use proceeds to repay high interest financial liabilities to achieve target to reduce its interest expenses in 2016
* Following completed execution share capital will amount to 54,237,944 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.