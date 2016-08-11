Aug 11 EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* Preliminary H1 2016 results of EDAG Engineering Group AG: slight increase in revenues, decrease in adjusted EBIT, adjustment of 2016 forecast

* Has increased revenues at group level from 355 million euros in previous-year period to 362 million euros ($403.59 million) in H1 2016

* H1 unadjusted EBIT was at 18.7 million euros compared to 32.6 million euros in previous- year period

* Adjusts forecast for full year to a moderate increase in revenues in lower single-digit percentage range and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 6-8 percent

* Dividend shall remain stable with 0.75 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)