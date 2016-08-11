Aug 11 GFK SE
* GFK SE: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the
Supervisory Board leave GFK
* Departure is result of differing views regarding long-term
direction of business
* Arno Mahlert resigned as chairman of supervisory board
effective as of September 12, 2016
* Matthias Hartmann, chief executive officer of GFK mutually
agreed with supervisory board of GFK SE that he will leave
company as of December 31, 2016
* Until end of year, Hartmann will transfer his
responsibilities to his management board colleagues
