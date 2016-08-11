Aug 11 GFK SE

* GFK SE: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Supervisory Board leave GFK

* Departure is result of differing views regarding long-term direction of business

* Arno Mahlert resigned as chairman of supervisory board effective as of September 12, 2016

* Matthias Hartmann, chief executive officer of GFK mutually agreed with supervisory board of GFK SE that he will leave company as of December 31, 2016

* Until end of year, Hartmann will transfer his responsibilities to his management board colleagues