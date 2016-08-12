Aug 12 Viscom AG :

* Sets another historic record in revenue and incoming orders in the first half. Management confirms forecast for 2016.

* H1 EBIT: 2.00 million euros (previous year: 3.05 million euros, -34.5 pct)

* H1 revenue: 31.21 million euros (previous year: 30.06 million euros, +3.8 pct)

* H1 net profit declined from 1.61 million euros in previous year to 681 thousand euros