Aug 15 Tele Columbus AG :

* Reiterates its fiscal targets for 2016

* In Q2, revenues grew by 120.7 pct from 54.3 million to 119.9 million euros ($133.77 million) year on year

* Normalised EBITDA for Q2 reached 59.0 million euros, up 113.0 pct from 27.7 million euros in previous year's period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)