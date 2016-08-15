Aug 15 Bilia

* Bilia acquires additional BMW dealer in Germany

* Says during financial year of 2014/2015 Schäfer's turnover was about SEK 590 m and operating profit about SEK 7 m

* Says here will be synergies as a result of deal, mainly cost reductions of about SEK 13 m per year and reduced capital tied up, mainly stock, by almost SEK 20 m

* Says synergies are expected to be realized fully as from quarter 3 2017