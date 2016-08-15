BRIEF-Com Hem Q4 core profit meets expectations
* Q4 underlying EBITDA: SEK 696m (595), up 16.9 pct. SEK 618m organic, up 3.8 pct
Aug 15 EVR Holdings Plc :
* Statement re share price movement
* Notes increase in company's share price over past few weeks, and can confirm it knows of no specific reason for increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q4 underlying EBITDA: SEK 696m (595), up 16.9 pct. SEK 618m organic, up 3.8 pct
* Says the co plans to repurchase up to 50,000 shares(2.2 percent stake) of the co for no more than 100 million yen
* Final group figures confirm provisional figures published on 16 January 2017