BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
Aug 16 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Balfour Beatty awarded $697m caltrain contract
* Awarded $697 million (c.£524m) contract to electrify caltrain rail corridor
* A workforce of over 300 will be employed at project peak which will include 50 apprentice opportunities
* This is largest contract secured by Balfour Beatty in U.S.
* Project is due to start this autumn with completion expected in spring 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.