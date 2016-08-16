Aug 16 Balfour Beatty Plc

* Awarded $697 million (c.£524m) contract to electrify caltrain rail corridor

* A workforce of over 300 will be employed at project peak which will include 50 apprentice opportunities

* This is largest contract secured by Balfour Beatty in U.S.

* Project is due to start this autumn with completion expected in spring 2020