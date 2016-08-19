Aug 19 Bulten AB

* Says signs additional contract with major Russian automotive manufacturer through its joint venture in Russia

* Says annual order value is of approximately EUR 700 thousand

* Says deliveries will continue over a number of years, with start and ramp up during 2017

* Says deliveries are expected to start in q2 2017 to gradually increase up to full capacity in 2018