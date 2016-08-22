Aug 22 Peach Property Group AG :

* Peach Property Group acquires portfolio in Kaiserslautern - residential portfolio increases by 40% to 3,150 units, annual target rent reaches 16.2 million Swiss francs ($16.81 million)

* Closing of transaction expected in Q4 2016

* Both parties agreed not to disclose purchase price