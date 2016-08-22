BRIEF-R&I affirms Tokyo Century's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
Aug 22 Peach Property Group AG :
* Peach Property Group acquires portfolio in Kaiserslautern - residential portfolio increases by 40% to 3,150 units, annual target rent reaches 16.2 million Swiss francs ($16.81 million)
* Closing of transaction expected in Q4 2016
* Both parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 47.79 billion lira ($12.61 billion) versus 57.76 billion lira year ago