* Replacement of president & CEO getinge group:Joacim Lindoff appointed acting president & CEO of Getinge Group

* Says President & CEO Alex Myers is leaving his position

* Says change will be effective as of today

* Says Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is necessary

* Says process to recruit a new president & CEO of the Getinge Group will commence immediately

* Lindoff recently served as executive vice president of the business area Infection Control and has since January 1, 2016, headed up Getinge Surgical Workflows and is a member of the executive team