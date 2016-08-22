Aug 22 NEL ASA: Has

* Has secured repeat-order for two new hydrogen stations

* Says has initiated production of new generation H2Station, CAR-200

* Total repeat order value is of about 2 million euros ($2.26 million)

* Delivery is planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)