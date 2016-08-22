BRIEF-RPG Life Sciences Dec qtr profit falls
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 46.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 22 NEL ASA: Has
* Has secured repeat-order for two new hydrogen stations
* Says has initiated production of new generation H2Station, CAR-200
* Total repeat order value is of about 2 million euros ($2.26 million)
* Delivery is planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Biosolutions initiates Niaid-funded phase 1B clinical study to evaluate broad-spectrum antiviral UV-4B for dengue
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer