BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 22 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* WCM continues growth path with half-year results and plans dividend pay-out for 2016
* H1 FFO I stands at 8.3 million euros (prev. year: 0.2 million euros)
* Management board reaffirms 2016 forecast
* First dividend pay-out since operational restart planned for full year 2016
* H1 EPRA NAV rose to 335.0 million euros or 2.54 euro per share (year-end 2015: 290.6 million euros or 2.38 euro per share)
* Rental income for first six months of current year rose significantly to 15.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.