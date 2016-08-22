Aug 22 Addnode :

* Acquires Swedish software supplier Stamford and strengthens its position in the retail and real estate industry

* Stamford companies will be merged with Addnode Group's existing subsidiary, Prosilia

* Two merged operations will be conducted under name Stamford

* Completion takes place on September 1, 2016

* Company will be a part of Addnode Group's business area process management Source text for Eikon:

