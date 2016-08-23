Aug 23 Init AG :

* Strategic investment in leading provider of mobile phone ticketing in North America

* Investment in Bytemark Inc. is being consolidated at equity on init group's balance sheet and should already be making a positive contribution to overall result by 2017

* Acquires a 27.5 pct stake in Bytemark Inc., located in New York, USA with additional offices in UK, India And Australia