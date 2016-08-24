Aug 24 Edag Engineering Group AG :

* Said on Tuesday shareholder Aton informs EDAG Engineering Group of intended share purchases

* Up to 1,000,000 shares (representing approx. 4 pct of the share capital) shall be bought during this period

* Partial repayment of shareholder loan agreed

* Will make an extraordinary repayment instalment in the amount of 20 million euros on 31 August 2016 for partial early repayment of the shareholder loan granted by ATON Group Finance GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)