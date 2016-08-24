UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Edag Engineering Group AG :
* Said on Tuesday shareholder Aton informs EDAG Engineering Group of intended share purchases
* Up to 1,000,000 shares (representing approx. 4 pct of the share capital) shall be bought during this period
* Partial repayment of shareholder loan agreed
* Will make an extraordinary repayment instalment in the amount of 20 million euros on 31 August 2016 for partial early repayment of the shareholder loan granted by ATON Group Finance GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources