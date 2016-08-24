Aug 24 Headlam Group

* Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2016

* Group revenue up 4.8% to £328.7 million (H1 2015: £313.5 million)

* Profit before tax up 22.4% to £15.11 million (H1 2015: £12.35 million)

* Interim dividend up 11.7 percent to 6.7 pence per share

* August is traditionally one of the group's peak trading months in the UK with the annual summer refurbishment of educational institutions.

* To date, this seasonal business seems to have been unaffected by the result of June's referendum on EU membership.

* However, the referendum result gave rise to a weakening in sterling, and the group has sought to mitigate this adverse inflationary effect by implementing price increases earlier this month for residential floorcoverings imported from Continental Europe

* It is pleasing that these price increases appear to have had no adverse impact on the level of residential revenues to date

* Our market appears to be robust and, subject to the key trading period in the run-up to Christmas, the board remains confident of achieving full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)