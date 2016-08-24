BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
Aug 24 Headlam Group
* Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2016
* Group revenue up 4.8% to £328.7 million (H1 2015: £313.5 million)
* Profit before tax up 22.4% to £15.11 million (H1 2015: £12.35 million)
* Interim dividend up 11.7 percent to 6.7 pence per share
* August is traditionally one of the group's peak trading months in the UK with the annual summer refurbishment of educational institutions.
* To date, this seasonal business seems to have been unaffected by the result of June's referendum on EU membership.
* However, the referendum result gave rise to a weakening in sterling, and the group has sought to mitigate this adverse inflationary effect by implementing price increases earlier this month for residential floorcoverings imported from Continental Europe
* It is pleasing that these price increases appear to have had no adverse impact on the level of residential revenues to date
Our market appears to be robust and, subject to the key trading period in the run-up to Christmas, the board remains confident of achieving full year expectations
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)