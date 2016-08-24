Aug 24 Costain Group Plc :

* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 4.3 pence per share

* Revenue increased to 791.4 mln stg(2015: 621.1 mln stg)

* Underlying operating profit up 21 pct to 15.8 mln stg(2015: 13.1 mln stg)

* Record order book of 3.9 bln stg, up 5 pct on June 2015

* Post period-end acquisition of SSL for 17.0 mln stg further enhances technology integration capability

* Over 90 pct of order book is repeat business

* Over 1.4 bln stg of revenue secured for FY 2016 by June 30 (2015: over 1.2 bln stg secured for FY 2015)

* Costain remains on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations - CEO