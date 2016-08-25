Aug 25 Handelsbanken sells stake in
Industrivarden :
* Handelsbanken has divested all of its A-shares in
Industrivarden
* Handelsbanken says the shares have been acquired by
Swedish and international institutional investors
* Says transaction will result in a capital gain for
Handelsbanken of approximately SEK 750 million, which will have
a positive impact on Handelsbanken's earnings in q3 of 2016
* Says expected positive impact on Handelsbanken's common
equity tier 1 ratio is estimated at approximately 0.6 percentage
points
* Says price is set to SEK 153.25 per share
(Reporting By Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard)