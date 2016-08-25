Aug 25 Recipharm Publ Ab

* Recipharm increases lyophilisation capacity in Italy

* Says the 3.7 mln euro investment forms part of Recipharm's strategy to become leading lyophilisation provider.

* Investment is in addition to the ongoing investment at Recipharm in Wasserburg, Germany, where a further 32 million euros is currently being spent to increase capacity. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)