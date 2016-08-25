Aug 25 Essentra

* Divestment of Porous Technologies business

* Transaction values Porous Technologies at £220m, free of cash and debt

* Of which c. £215m in cash and c. £5m in the form of a promissory note payable three years from completion

* Sale is to Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries