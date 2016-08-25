MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Skanska Ab
* Skanska builds the new Pensacola bay bridge in Florida, U.S., for $399m, about SEK 3.3 billion
* Says order will be included in bookings for Skanska USA Civil in the third quarter 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock