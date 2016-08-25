Aug 25 Skanska AB

* Skanska has signed a contract with the National Highway Authority, NDS, in Slovakia to build an extension of the D1 highway in eastern Slovakia

* The contract is worth EUR 197M, about SEK 1.8 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Czech Republic & Slovakia for the third quarter

* The expected construction commencement date is November this year and the completion is scheduled for December 2019