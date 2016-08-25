BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 Skanska AB
* Skanska has signed a contract with the National Highway Authority, NDS, in Slovakia to build an extension of the D1 highway in eastern Slovakia
* The contract is worth EUR 197M, about SEK 1.8 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Czech Republic & Slovakia for the third quarter
* The expected construction commencement date is November this year and the completion is scheduled for December 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.