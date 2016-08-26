UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Restaurant Group Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 3.4 pct to 358.7 mln stg
* H1 pretax profit 36.6 mln stg versus 38 mln stg year ago
* H1 EPS down 3.0 pct to 14.3p on a trading basis and down to 11.2p on a statutory basis
* Interim dividend maintained at 6.8p per share, reflecting
* Confidence in our current trading forecast
* Trading in line; full year guidance for 52 weeks maintained
* Challenging trading period across leisure brands; good performance from pubs and concessions
* Operating profit down 4.4 pct to 37.5 mln stg
* Strong free cash flow of 35.8 mln stg
* Seven new sites opened in first half (2015: 12)
* 24 to 28 new sites expected to open in 2016 (2015: 44)
* 33 underperforming sites across business identified for closure or sale, with an associated 39.3 mln stg charge made in first half
* Asset value of a further 29 sites written down, reflected in 17.8 mln stg non-cash impairment charge
* Exceptional charge of 59.1 mln stg reflecting prospective site closures and 29 site asset value impairments
* Frankie & Benny's performance has suffered due to insufficient focus on value, unsuccessful menu development and poor operational execution
* Taking action at Frankie & Benny's on pricing, proposition and customer service
* Trading has improved slightly in recent weeks, with like-for-like sales for first 34 weeks of 2016 down 3.7 pct
* We are confident that a strong focus on execution and careful cost control will result in an outcome for full year in line with our previous guidance (adjusted PBT of 74 mln stg - 80 mln stg for 52 week year)
* New executive team is in place to lead implementation of this first phase of review and to apply learnings to our other brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources