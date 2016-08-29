Aug 29 Link Mobilty Group ASA :

* Has appointed Thomas Berge as new CFO

* Present CFO Siw Ødegaard will become Executive Vice President of M&A, IR and PR

* Siw Ødegaard and Thomas Berge will take on their new positions Sept. 1

* Thomas Berge comes from the position as CFO in OB Wiik AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)