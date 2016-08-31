Aug 31 Norwegian oil firm Det norske said:

* announces that drilling of exploration well 25/2-18 S on the Langfjellet prospect in the North Sea (PL 442) is about to be completed

* Well encountered a gross oil column of 109 meters in the Vestland Group

* Preliminary volume estimates for discovery are in range of 24 to 74 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Will evaluate discovery with regards to a potential development together with other discoveries in area

* Following successful drilling results at langfjellet, licensees have identified further prospectivity within license

* Det norske is operator and holds a 90 percent working interest in pl442. Lotos exploration and production norge as holds remaining 10 percent