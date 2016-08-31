Aug 31 Norwegian oil firm Det norske
said:
* announces that drilling of exploration well 25/2-18 S on
the Langfjellet prospect in the North Sea (PL 442) is about to
be completed
* Well encountered a gross oil column of 109 meters in the
Vestland Group
* Preliminary volume estimates for discovery are in range of
24 to 74 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Will evaluate discovery with regards to a potential
development together with other discoveries in area
* Following successful drilling results at langfjellet,
licensees have identified further prospectivity within license
* Det norske is operator and holds a 90 percent working
interest in pl442. Lotos exploration and production norge as
holds remaining 10 percent
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)