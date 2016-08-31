European shares end January lower as Trump rally fades
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets STOXX Europe 600 index ends month down 0.4 pct
Aug 31 888 Holdings Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 39 percent to 27.8 million usd
* H1 revenue rose 19 percent to 262 million usd
* Revenue increased by 19% to us$262.0m (h1 2015: us$220.0m)
* Profit before tax increased by 39% to us$27.8m (h1 2015: us$20.0m)
* With strong momentum board remains confident of delivering against expectations for full year
* Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent
* Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent. Above strong previous year comparatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets STOXX Europe 600 index ends month down 0.4 pct
* Largest oil, gas sector IPO in London since Savannah Petroleum
* Says will outperform online market in year ahead (Recasts with CEO, analyst comment, shares)