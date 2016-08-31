Aug 31 Ratos Ab

* Ratos: Bisnode acquires NN Markedsdata

* Says purchase price of approximately DKK 80m (enterprise value)

* Says Ratos will contribute about DKK 55m for its holding

* The company was formed in 1997 and has 40 employees, with its head office located in Aarhus