Sept 1 Premier Oil Plc :
* Lender discussions update
* As previously announced, premier is in discussions with
its lending group on terms of its existing financial facilities
* These continue to progress well
* While these discussions continue premier has been
receiving monthly deferrals in respect of tests of its financial
covenants
* Therefore, and as anticipated, test for 12 month period
ending 31 August 2016 has been waived and replaced by a test for
12 month period ending 30 September 2016
* Premier expects to continue to receive monthly deferrals
of test of its financial covenants until negotiations conclude.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)