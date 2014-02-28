LONDON Feb 28 UK services firm Rentokil said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Initial Facilities business for 250 million pounds ($416.78 million) to Interserve Plc.

The sale comes as the company, which offers services from pest control to catering and security, nears the end of a major restructuring programme to improve its performance by focusing on core businesses.

Chief Executive Andy Ransom said the proceeds from the sale flagged last year would be used primarily to pay down debt.