Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 28 UK services firm Rentokil said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Initial Facilities business for 250 million pounds ($416.78 million) to Interserve Plc.
The sale comes as the company, which offers services from pest control to catering and security, nears the end of a major restructuring programme to improve its performance by focusing on core businesses.
Chief Executive Andy Ransom said the proceeds from the sale flagged last year would be used primarily to pay down debt.
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling