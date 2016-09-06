Sept 6 BUWOG AG :
* Launch of a 300 million euro 5-year convertible bond offering
* Net proceeds from issuance of bonds will be mainly used for growth programmes with a
particular focus on expanding buwog's activities in business areas asset management and
development in germany
* To launch offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2021 in an aggregate nominal
amount of 300 million euros ($334.32 million) and a denomination of 100,000 euros each
* Bonds will have a maturity of 5 years and will be issued and redeemed at 100 percent of
their principal amount
* Bonds will be offered with a coupon between 0.00 percent and 0.25 percent per annum,
payable semi-annually in arrear, and a conversion premium between 27.50 percent and 35.00
percent above reference share price
