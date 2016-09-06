Sept 6 Q-Free ASA :

* Says has signed contract for nationwide truck tolling project with DARS d.d in Slovenia, where Q- Free and Telekom Slovenije are partners

* Contract value is 470 million Norwegian crowns ($56.98 million)

* Delivery period is one year commencing upon validation of contract