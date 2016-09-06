Sept 6 CompuGroup Medical SE :

* Acquires Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. and strengthens its market leading position in the Italian market for pharmacy software

* Acquired 75 percent of shares of Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. based in Pavia

* Total revenue of Vega was in 2015 approx. 5.5 million euros ($6.14 million)

* Purchase price, which shall remain confidential as stipulated in agreement between two contractual parties, was paid in cash and financed through cash at hand and existing credit lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)