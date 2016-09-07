Sept 7 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says has signed term sheet regarding acquisition of Finland's provider of B2C mobile messaging services, Labyrintti Group (Labyrintti)

* Agreed enterprise value of Labyrintti is 11 million euros ($12.37 million), on cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming normalized level of net working capital

* Purchase price to be settled in both cash and shares in Link Mobility Group as well as sellers' credit

* Earn-out mechanism will allow for following adjustment: if Labyrintti achieves EBITDA 2016 of 1.9 million euros, sellers will receive extra 0.4 million euros

* Transaction is expected to close on Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)