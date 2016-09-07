Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Says has signed term sheet regarding acquisition of Finland's provider of B2C mobile messaging services, Labyrintti Group (Labyrintti)
* Agreed enterprise value of Labyrintti is 11 million euros ($12.37 million), on cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming normalized level of net working capital
* Purchase price to be settled in both cash and shares in Link Mobility Group as well as sellers' credit
* Earn-out mechanism will allow for following adjustment: if Labyrintti achieves EBITDA 2016 of 1.9 million euros, sellers will receive extra 0.4 million euros
* Transaction is expected to close on Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)