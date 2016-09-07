Sept 7 Gjensidige :
* Wants to merge subsidiaries Gjensidige Bank and Gjensidige
Investeringsraadgivning
* The rationale for merging the two entities is to improve
competitiveness and efforts within the savings market and secure
a more efficient operation within the Gjensidige Group
* Boards of the two entities have decided to commence
preparations for a merger plan
* The board of Gjensidige Bank decided to apply for a
license from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority to
provide investment services in order to pursue the merger
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)