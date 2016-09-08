UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 SAF HOLLAND SA :
* Acquires majority interest in Brazilian suspension specialist KLL
* Expects closing of acquisition sometime in Q4 of 2016
* Companies agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Intends to include KLL into SAF-HOLLAND Group's scope of consolidation as of October 1, 2016
* Founding family will retain remaining 42.5 percent interest in KLL
* Kll expects sales for full-year 2016 to reach about 10 million euros ($11.25 million) and a break-even ebitda
* Expects that rising sales at KLL will allow it to return to EBIT-margins achieved in a normal year which were above current SAF-HOLLAND Group average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources