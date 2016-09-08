Sept 8 Axfood

* Klas Balkow new CEO of Axfood

* Balkow will take office effective in March 2017

* He succeeds Anders Strålman, who has served as CEO since 2005

* Klas Balkow has been President and CEO of Clas Ohlson since 2007