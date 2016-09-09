Intesa's bold gamble stuns cosy club of Italian finance
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles
Sept 9 Grand City Properties SA :
* Successfully places 150 million euros ($169.19 million) perpetual subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles
* No basis for speculation of corporate proposal - QBE (Adds sources, background, share price)
* Calls board meeting on Feb 1 to discuss merger proposal from a company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )