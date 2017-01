Sept 9 Derwent London Plc

* Disposal of 75 Wells Street

* Sells 75 Wells Street W1 for 41 mln stg

* Has sold long leasehold interest in 75 Wells Street W1 for 40.9 mln stg before costs, in line with December 2015 and June 2016 valuations. Purchaser was a private investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: