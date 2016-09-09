BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment to sell property worth 10 mln in Kuwait City
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
Sept 9 Ebiquity Plc
* Appointment of CFO and Director
* Appointment of Andrew David Noble as chief financial officer and a director of board with immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
* Saga seen by investors as unsettling distraction (Adds quotes, details)
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: