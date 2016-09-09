BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
Sept 9 Sparebanken Vest :
* Sells portfolio of non-performing loans
* Sale will have positive effect on Q3 pre-tax result for Sparebanken Vest of about 60 million Norwegian crowns ($7.33 million)
* Bank's balance sheet is not affected by portfolio sale
* Portfolio consists of loans with personal liability dating from 2000 to 2016
PARIS, Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion