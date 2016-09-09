Sept 9 Atea ASA :

* Atea Sweden has signed an agreement with Skåne County Council to be the region's licensing partner

* Agreement runs for 3 years with an option of renewal for an additional 3 years, and has an estimated annual value of 130 million Swedish crowns ($15.42 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4299 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)