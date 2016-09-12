UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 12 HarbourVest Structured Solutions III
* Full and final cash offer for svg capital plc
* Today a full and final cash offer to be made by harbourvest bidco for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of svg capital
* Under terms SVG Capital shareholders will receive 650 pence in cash for each share; valuing svg capital at about 1.02 billion stg
* Final offer price of 650 pence for each share represents: premium of about 14.7 pct over closing price of 566.5 pence on Sept. 9
* Offer is expressed to be final, which means under city code that it cannot be increased.
* Dover Street IX fund has agreed to finance, by one or more capital contributions into HarbourVest bidco, entire cash consideration
* Hopes to work closely with management team of SVG Capital to transition co during change of ownership before undertaking period of review Source text for Eikon:
Jan 30 London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said on Monday.
* Has agreed sale of Zenith, largest independent vehicle leasing business in UK, to Bridgepoint in a transaction totalling 750 million stg