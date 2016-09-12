Sept 12 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Resolves upon a capital increase of up to 17,715,032 new shares
* New shares will have a notional value of 1.00 euro each and carry full dividend rights
from January 1, 2016
* Subscription price per new share is 9.40 euros, which corresponds to a discount of 8.4
percent to XETRA-closing price of shares on September 9, 2016 (10.26 euros)
* Gross proceeds for company expected to amount to about 166.5 million euros ($187.35
million)
* Intends to principally use proceeds of offering to finance acquisitions of additional
properties in accordance with Hamborner's corporate strategy
