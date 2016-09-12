Sept 12 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Ag
* Launches cash capital increase by up to 6,085,583 new
shares with shareholder subscription rights
* Net proceeds are intended to finance further growth,
especially by way of co-investments
* Principal shareholders to waive subscription rights for
pre-placement of approx. 3.5 million new shares with
institutional investors to be launched this evening
* Placement price for new shares to be determined by way of
accelerated bookbuilding process as part of pre-placement
* Subscription price for rights offering to be identical to
placement price of pre-placement
* Subscription period expected to begin on Sept. 14 and to
conclude on Sept. 27
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)