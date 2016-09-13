Sept 13 Ocean Yield ASA :
* Said on Monday had successfully completed new unsecured bond issue of 750 million
Norwegian crowns ($91.2 million)
* Bond's maturity date is Sept. 2021, coupon 3 months NIBOR + 4.50 pct p.a. with quarterly
interest payments
* Net proceeds to be used to refinance existing debt from Aker ASA, finance future
growth and for general corporate purposes
* Said had concurrently repurchased 245.5 million crowns of OCY 02 with maturity in 2019 and
92.5 million crowns of OCY 03 with maturity in 2020
($1 = 8.2220 Norwegian crowns)
