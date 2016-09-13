Sept 13 UET United Electronic Technology AG
:
* Releases financial figures for operating business for the
second quarter of 2016
* Q2 consolidated revenues of 16.065 million euros ($18.04
million). This equates to a decrease of 1.218 million euros or
-7 pct compared to previous year
* Business unit SYSTEMS generated Q2 revenues of 14.421
million euros, which equates to a growth of 3.7 pct compared to
same period of previous year
* During Q2 of 2016, EBITDA for business unit SYSTEMS was
negative with -0.661 million euros compared to -0.623 million
euros of same period last year
* Business unit MANUFACTURING posted Q2 revenues of
altogether 4.397 million euros and was hence 13 pct below same
quarter of previous year
* For Q3, we expect an increase in revenue and results in
this business area
* In business unit SERVICE, SUCONI service reported revenues
of 0.468 million euros in Q2, which corresponds to an increase
by approx. 6 pct compared to previous year
