* Releases financial figures for operating business for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 consolidated revenues of 16.065 million euros ($18.04 million). This equates to a decrease of 1.218 million euros or -7 pct compared to previous year

* Business unit SYSTEMS generated Q2 revenues of 14.421 million euros, which equates to a growth of 3.7 pct compared to same period of previous year

* During Q2 of 2016, EBITDA for business unit SYSTEMS was negative with -0.661 million euros compared to -0.623 million euros of same period last year

* Business unit MANUFACTURING posted Q2 revenues of altogether 4.397 million euros and was hence 13 pct below same quarter of previous year

* For Q3, we expect an increase in revenue and results in this business area

In business unit SERVICE, SUCONI service reported revenues of 0.468 million euros in Q2, which corresponds to an increase by approx. 6 pct compared to previous year