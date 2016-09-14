UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Sept 14 Dunelm Group Plc :
* Final dividend 19.1 penceper share
* Total dividend 56.6 penceper share
* Preliminary results for 52 weeks to 2 july 2016
* Continued delivery across all three areas of growth strategy:
* 23.2 pct growth in home delivery sales (52 week basis), now accounting for 7.0 pct of total revenue (fy15: 6.1pct);
* Six new openings in year (including two relocations), increasing footprint to 152 superstores; nine new stores contractually committed.
* Progress on eight key initiatives to support growth strategy and to build a world class operating model in a low cost environment:
* Reduction in stock holding by £16.5m (12.4pct) through improved retail disciplines
* Strong free cashflow, up 26.9pct to £110.4m
* Special distribution during period of 31.5p per share (£63.8m)
* Recommended final dividend of 19.1p per share (fy15: 16.0p), increasing full year dividend to 25.1p (fy15: 21.5p), an increase of 16.7pct for full year
* On a consistent 52-week basis, we grew our total sales by 7.1pct
* 1pct growth in our like-for-like store sales
* Fy total revenues of £880.9m versus £835.8m
* Fy operating profit at £129.3m versus £122.5m
* Fy profit before tax at £128.9m versus £122.6m
* Fy like-for-like growth of +2.5pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources