Sept 15 JRP Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 252.5 million stg versus -29.6 million stg loss year ago

* Interim dividend 1.1 pence per share

* Ifrs operating profit up 55% to £51m, or a pro-forma increase of 12%, to £48m

* Expect to achieve annualised savings of at least £45m by end of 2018

* Db pipeline remains strong and since period end group has written over £330m

* Profit before tax for year ended 30 june 2016 on a statutory basis was £252.5m

* Solvency capital ratio of 134% at 30 june 2016