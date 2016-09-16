Sept 16 BBA Aviation Plc :

* Disposal of ASIG to John Menzies Plc for $202 mln

* Has reached agreement with John Menzies Plc on terms of sale of ASIG, a leading commercial aviation services company, for $202 mln in cash

* Disposal is expected to close around end of 2016

* Menzies is funding acquisition through raising additional debt and equity